Mumbai hooch tragedy: Mastermind who supplied chemicals held at Madhya Pradesh

29-year-old Dharmendra Singh Tomar alias Sanjay Singh, who reportedly supplied the chemicals used in the hooch that killed 100 in Malwani in 2015 was apprehended by the Thane Crime Branch in Madhya Pradesh. The accused has been absconding since the past two years.

According to The Times of India, Singh was arrested in Rajendra Nagar, which happens to be his hometown in Madhya Pradesh and would be handed over to Mumbai Police, say cops. He might record his confession in court, according to Crime Branch sources.

Cops discovered during their probe that Singh had supplied the deadly deadly methyl alcohol, which led to the hooch tragedy in Malwani. He was detained after which he confessed and was found to be a distributor of various goods including chemicals across Indian states.

Police are currently investigating whether the hooch consumed by the victims was manufactured in Thane.

In September 2015, the Mumbai Crime Branch filed a 13,760-page chargesheet in the June 18 Malwani hooch tragedy case in which 106 people had died and another 75 were hospitalised. They also attached the Call Detail Records (CDR) of the accused and CCTV footage of some of the accused supplying the illicit alcohol. The chargesheet also says that two-and-a-half drums of liquor were seized. One drum had 190 litres of methanol. Around 30 litres of methanol were mixed into the batch of liquor which caused the death of 106 people.

Acting on a tip-off in August 2015, Crime Branch officials arrested 50-year-old Subhash Giri from Vadodara, whose gang used to steal methanol from tankers in Gujarat by keeping the drivers distracted; he then sold the chemical at a low cost to a middleman, who supplied it to hooch dealers in Malwani and other places in Mumbai.