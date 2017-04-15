Mumbai hospital refuses ambulance to father with newborn baby, asks him to take train



Representational picture

A 39-year-old man was mistaken for a child abductor as he waited to board a train with his hours-old boy at the Kandivli station on Thursday. He ended up at the station after Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli refused to provide him with an ambulance.

Ramtilak Patva's wife delivered a baby via C-section at a municipal hospital in Bhayander earlier in the day.

Doctors there suspected that the baby had complications and promptly sent him with his father to Shatabdi Hospital in an ambulance for better diagnosis and treatment. But when Patva met doctors at Shatabdi, he was told that the baby was fine. He was then told to immediately take the newborn back to his mother for feeding.

When Patva stepped outside the hospital, he found that the ambulance left without any intimation. He requested the hospital authorities to provide him with an ambulance to take back the child, but they allegedly told him to take a train, instead.

"I had no option but to take the baby by train," said Patva. But when he reached the station, commuters suspected that he was a child abductor and began questioning him.

A commuter, Raj Dasoni, jumped to his rescue on seeing Patva's hospital admit card and took him aboard a train. Shatabdi Hospital authorities were not available for comment.