Mumbai hospitals turn fortresses after another doctor attack

Private security guards, police officers man entry and exit points, not allowing more than one person per patient inside after news of another assault comes within days of doctors’ strike ending



Security strengthened outside state and BMC-run hospitals across the city. Pics/ Satej Shinde

Government and BMC hospitals were limping back to normalcy, after the resident doctors’ strike called to protest attacks by patients’ relatives, when another incident of an assault last night put all on edge with security across hospitals tightened. While hospital gates remained shut for all except ambulances and vehicles carrying patients, guards and policemen were deployed to man all entry and exit points.

Last evening, a patient’s relatives assaulted a doctor after an argument during treatment, at Thane Civil Hospital.

Sion hospital

Security check

"We have one officer at every hospital round the clock. I had to intervene in two instances where angry relatives of patients had got verbally abusive with the on-duty doctors," said a constable from JJ Marg police station.

At KEM Hospital in Parel, Worli resident Sachin Patil (35) was declared dead following a fall from an under-construction high-rise. While the formalities to hand over the body were going on, only his brother was allowed inside the hospital with the rest of the grieving family told to wait outside. Three private security guards and two policemen were deployed at the entrance.

"We've been told to restrict entries and ensure that relatives don’t crowd inside," said a guard, adding, “While one policeman is always on duty inside to keep a record of cases, additional men have been deployed to work with us.”

KEM hospital

Just one

Main gates of all hospitals remained closed with the security staff questioning every person as well as the drivers of vehicles coming in. Only one person per patient was allowed to enter, based on the severity of the case.

At Sion hospital, its private security staff was working with the local policemen deployed. There, too, the main gate was opened only for ambulances. "We are all waiting outside as my friend is shifting his father, who suffered a heart attack, to a ward from the casualty section. He is doing the running around alone between departments since only one person is allowed inside the hospital building," said a visitor, Yogesh Shinde.