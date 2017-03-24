Mumbai-Jaipur Duronto engine travels 500 m without any coaches

Passengers on Jaipur-Mumbai Duronto Express had a narrow escape when its engine got separated from the train near Vedchhi railway station in Navsari district of Gujarat, a railway official said yesterday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when the central buffer coupling (CBC) that attaches coaches and the engine, snapped minutes after its departure from Vedchhi, said station manager at Vedchhi, Prakash C Meena.

“There was no report of any injury to any passenger and all were safe. After separation, the engine travelled for about 400 to 500 metres and stopped as the driver realised that the coaches were getting separated,” he said. Meena said he also communicated to the driver after seeing the separated coaches.

The coaches had also come to halt due to application of automatic brakes, he said. The engine was moved back to the station after some time and the CBC was attached with the coaches.

The train then left for its onward journey after about 30 minutes.