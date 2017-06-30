Mumbai Janhavi Gadkar to get her Europe trip in July

Court permits the Mumbai-based lawyer Janhavi Gadkar to travel abroad despite cops' objection; say she is not a flight risk



Janhavi Gadkar

For the first time since her June 2015 Eastern Freeway mishap where she rammed her car into a taxi, killing two people, lawyer Janhavi Gadkar has been permitted by the court to travel out of the country between July 22 and August 3. However, she has been asked to provide a surety of Rs 3 lakh, a detailed travel itinerary and her personal phone number to the police.

Last month, Gadkar had filed an application to travel to Eastern Europe before the court hearing her matter. This is her first such application since she got bail on August 5, 2015, wherein she was allowed to retain her passport, but was directed not to travel out of country without prior permission.

Meanwhile, though the RCF police noted that Gadkar has claimed she needs to travel abroad for work, they had filed their objection to give her permission, as they fear she will take advantage and not return.

However, granting her permission, sessions judge AL Yawalkar observed, "Upon considering, the apprehension of the applicant fleeing does not appear probable. Considering the past conduct of the accused, and that there are no allegations of misusing the liberty, she can be granted permission to travel abroad by imposing conditions."

Apart from the other conditions, Gadkar also has to go the RCF police station a day before her trip and the day after coming back to give attendance. And as a side note, the court added that she couldn't seek an extension — directly, through her advocates or any member from foreign countries.