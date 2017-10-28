Mumbai jeweller spots thief in act, chases him, gets him arrested

The Dahisar police, on Friday, honoured a 36-year-old jeweller with a flower bouquet, for being brave enough to foil the attempt of a thief to break into a godown, then chase him in an auto-rickshaw and eventually hand him over to the cops.



According to police, on Sunday, Jigar Prajapati, who resides in the Maratha Colony building of Dahisar East, suddenly heard the sound of a gas cutter and looked out of the window to check what it was. He noticed a man trying to the cut the shutter of a Nestle godown located on the ground floor. The accused, identified as Vicky Roy, 26, had hung a tarpaulin sheet from the top of the shutter to ensure that no one spotted him in the act.



"I immediately called the manager and asked him whether he had sent someone to the godown. When he replied in negative, I immediately rushed down, but before I could reach, he had already fled from the spot. I spotted him jumping over the society boundary wall and running into the adjacent compound. I quickly boarded an auto and got down in front of the next society building," Prajapati said.



He further said, "When I entered the compound, I spotted a man dressed in black T-shirt and jeans coming out. Though I had not seen his face, I could recognise him from his clothes. When I asked him where he lived, he pointed at the pump house of the building. When some of the residents of the building failed to recognise him, I immediately called the police and handed him over to them. He later confessed to his crime."

Investigation revealed that Roy, who is a resident of Bihari tekri area in Kandivali East, had worked at the godown for nearly three years. He left the job a couple of years back and started working in a Malad-based store of the same company. Police said that he had previously looted products worth Rs 5 lakh from the same godown.

Speaking to mid-day, a police officer said, "Roy has been arrested under sections 380 and 454 of IPC. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Senior police inspector Vasant Pingle honoured Prajapati with a flower bouquet for his brave act."