Mumbai: Joggers' track under Dadar TT flyover soon

Come April and the BMC is likely to develop the space under the Dadar TT flyover, also known as Nana Shankarsheth flyover, to build a joggers' track. According to sources, the civic body is yet to decide on a specific theme for the project, which is likely to remain open for the public throughout the day. With this move, the F North ward office will seek to create a 2.5 to 3 km-long walking space for central Mumbai residents living in areas such as Wadala, Matunga and Dadar.



Dadar TT flyover. File Pic/ Ashish Rane

In the first phase of the project, a 600 metre-long walking stretch was developed between Ruia College signal and Maheshwari Udyan. A BMC source said, "In the second phase, the space below the flyover towards Gandhi market will be developed. We will also extend the walking stretch by 70 to 80 meters from the Ruia College signal to Parsi Colony."

The source said that work on the third phase might begin in April next year, from Parsi Colony to Dadar Fire Brigade. Keshav Ubale, F North ward assistant municipal commissioner, said, "We received a good response from citizens on the spaces developed so far, at Matunga. We will revamp the area below the Dadar flyover soon."

