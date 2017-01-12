Mumbai just as cold as Mahabaleshwar with 12.5 degrees Celsius temperature



Representational picture

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), recorded minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees, which makes the city of Mumbai as cold as the hill station Mahabaleshwar. The minimum temperature of Mahabaleshwar was 11 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. This could be Mumbai's coldest January morning since 2013, when the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.6 degrees.

Nashik was the coldest part of Maharashtra at 6 degrees, Ahmednagar and Malegaon were next at 7 degrees, followed by Pune, Jalgaon and Ahmedabad, all three of which recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees.

In 2012, Mumbai witnessed the coldest day in a decade with 10.2 degrees and temperatures had dipped to 7.4 degrees decades ago in 1962.



People at Juhu Chowpatty beach enjoying the winter in Mumbai's western suburbs. Pic: Nimesh Dave

Weather officials attribute the sudden dip in temperatures to northerly winds over the city. Santacruz recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees and a maximum of 27.8 degrees, while Colaba a minimum of 17.4 degrees and a maximum of 26.8 degrees.

Temperatures dipped to 14.4 degree Celsius on early January, with weather experts claiming the winds blowing in from colder regions as one of the main reasons for the sudden dip.

The same was the case last November, when Mumbaikars woke up to a cold, chilly morning at 16.4 degree celsius.