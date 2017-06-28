Mumbai crime: 65-year-old lawyer rapes colleague multiple times, threatens to kill her

A 65-year-old Mumbai based lawyer was arrested for raping his colleague on several ocsasions in the last two months, and threatening to kill her and her husband...

According to a report in Hindustan Times, police said in a statement that the accused named Arun Jalisadgi practised in Thane court when the incident took place. The female colleague had been working with the lawyer since December 2016. A police official of Naupada police station told to the website, "The woman said he raped her on several occasions over the past two months and also touched her inappropriately while they were in a car in Powai. She also alleged that he took pictures of her after he raped her and threatened to circulate them on Facebook."

While the investigation was on, police found that the accused lodged non-cognizable crimes against his colleague twice. In reference to the non-cognizable offences, the cop was reported saying to the website, "Jalisadgi lodged NCs claiming that the woman was threatening to defame him. He also said that she wanted to befriend him and has mentally harassed him. We are investigating the case."