Mumbai local derailment: All coaches re-railed, services to resume soon

Derailed Andheri-CST local coaches have been put back on track by Western Railway before time despite heavy rainfall in Mumbai.



Services on the route to resume soon.

The Western Railway has also stated that five passengers have sustained minor injuries and one has received first-aid so far.

Passing Mahim. All coaches re-railed. Services to be restored soon. Thks SameerSuresh @mid_day pic.twitter.com/37C1zwg3iS — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 25, 2017

4.Restoration of 4 coaches of CSMT-Andheri Dn Harbor local expected in 3 hrs.5 psngrs with minor injuries gvn 1st aid. @drmbct @RailMinIndia — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 25, 2017

Watch a video of the derailment, here: Mumbai local train derailment video @mid_day pic.twitter.com/Z1HJ6XRVmF — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 25, 2017

Here are some Twitter reactions to the incident.

#BREAKING: Four coaches of Andheri-CST Harbour line train derails near Mahim station in Mumbai, No injuries reported so far pic.twitter.com/ICnNy3PUUI — Republic (@republic) August 25, 2017

4 coaches of Mumbai's Andheri-CST Harbour local derail at 9.55AM. pic.twitter.com/DoBTzDaEf0

Update

Of the five people injured, here are images of some of them being treated at a local hospital

