Mumbai local derailment: All coaches re-railed, services to resume soon

Mumbai: Andheri-CST local derails, Harbour line services affected
Images of the derailment. Pics/Twitter

Derailed Andheri-CST local coaches have been put back on track by Western Railway before time despite heavy rainfall in Mumbai. 

Services on the route to resume soon.

The Western Railway has also stated that five passengers have sustained minor injuries and one has received first-aid so far.

