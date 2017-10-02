A day after Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal conducted the historic marathon meeting in Mumbai and took some critical decisions on safety, a suburban local train derailed just outside Mumbai CSMT yesterday, the headquarters of Central Railway.



The train derailed a few metres from the platform yesterday afternoon

This proved to be a big embarrassment for the railways; no injuries were reported.

Two wheels of the motorman’s coach of a Karjat local derailed on the down fast line between CSMT and Masjid Bunder railway stations around 1.43 pm.

Railway officials said the incident occurred when the suburban train on the main line was negotiating tracks. There were barely 50-60 passengers onboard and the CSMT platform was just a few metres away.

Commuters said there were no services between Byculla and CST for some time after the derailment, and announcements were made to that effect. It added to the woes on the day of the mega block.

The train was re-railed and shifted back to the platform at 4.05 pm. Around 3-4 services were cancelled as per the holiday working, a CR spokesperson said.

Goyal and the entire railway board were in Mumbai on Saturday to take stock of the safety situation for city commuters.