Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at complex near Evershine mall in Malad

Representational picture

A major fire broke out on Tuesday at a commercial complex at the Chavda commercial centre, behind Evershine Mall in Malad on Link Road.

Eight fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the fire. There is no death or injury reported as yet.

The fire cause a traffic snarl and traffic was diverted near Evershine Mall and commuters were advised to use the S V Road till the fire was brought under control.

According to the fire control room, fire fighting is in the process and only later on can an accurate picture of what caused the blaze can be provided.

Fire control received the first call at 8.20 pm. However, after 9.14pm the fire was reported to be severe after which more fire engines were sent to the spot.