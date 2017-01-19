Mumbai Makeover! Soon, you could enjoy a walkway, cycle trail over Mithi River

The winning design of a recent MMRDA competition to give a face-lift to the Maharashtra Nature Park has integrated utility as well as greenery into its plan; 30 countries participated

A community park will also be designed along the Mithi River for public and private use. Representation pic

The road to Maharashtra Nature Park is set to be smoother. Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has selected the final design for the makeover of the park and a bridge dedicated solely to pedestrians and cyclists, over the Mithi river, is part of the plan.

Around 30 registered teams participated in MMRDA’s global design competition recently and submitted their makeover designs. MMRDA selected a design by Sameep Padora and Associates, Design Cell and Ratan J Batliboi Consultants Pvt Ltd (India), with Schlaich Bergermann Partner (Germany) and Ladybird Environmental Consulting LLP as the winner.

Rashmi Parkar, landscape urban designer at the Ratan J Batliboi Consultants said, “We wanted to include as many amenities as possible. So, in our plan, the bridge over the Mithi River would be open to all and free of cost — which will be a boon for slum-dwellers in the area as well as the corporate crowd of BKC. We will also segregate the the activity area from the forest, to retain the greenery. In the activity zone, we have planned have Interpretation centers, libraries and welcome centers for kids and nature enthusiasts.”

Rashmi added that they have planned a bridge solely for pedestrians and cyclists. “This would be the first time in the city that such a bridge will be made to cater to pedestrians and cyclists. Instead of the usual 9 mt width, we will extend it to 15 mt, with ‘pause spaces’ for people to sit and enjoy.”

Significantly, countries such as UAE, Belgium, Brazil, China, Spain, France, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Luxemburg, Mexico, Nigeria, Netherlands, Thailand and the USA participated in the competition.

Winning architect Sameep Podara said, “Maharashtra Nature Park was developed with the best intentions, but it never lived up to expectations as it was viewed in isolation and not within the larger urban context. Our aim is to integrate the park into popular perception without disrupting its flourishing ecology.”

The plan includes a community park, with designated spaces for both public and private use. The architects also said they will seek to alleviate ecological issues that ail the Park, which will include measures like using detention ponds to educate visitors on rain water harvesting in the city.

