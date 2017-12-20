Mumbai: Malad corporator creates app for ward out of her own pocket

Corporator Jaya Tiwana spends own resources to design interactive mobile app that can help address the grievances of residents of Ward No 47

Residents of Ward No. 47 (Malad) have got a Christmas gift from their corporator. Jaya Tiwana, 56, has launched a mobile app to address complaints and grievances of locals in the area. Tiwana took three months to work on the plan and spent R15,000 from her own pocket to create the app.

Representation pic

While the pilot version of the app was launched last month, the app was officially launched yesterday. Speaking to mid-day, Tiwana said, "Local residents often send random WhatsApp messages about the area or tweet grievances to my personal number. Some locals put up their complaints on Facebook and tag me in them. I felt there was no official forum for my ward to reach out to me. So, I created an app where they can directly share their issues with me. I will personally monitor the developments and clarify their doubts pertaining to problems in the area."

How to use

Tiwana says that the digital medium is the way forward. "It’s a really user-friendly app. Locals just need to upload their grievances, with photos if available, and submit them."

The corporator has included various important numbers on the information page of the app, which she hopes can help locals in cases of emergency. In order to encourage more people to use the app, the same has been designed to respond in English as well as Marathi.

Cost effective

Tiwana said that unlike other mobile apps, creating this app did not require lakhs. "Usually, it takes around Rs 1.5 lakh to create such apps, but we focused on creating a relatively cheaper and basic app, which would help establish a two-way communication channel between the corporation and the residents," she said.

