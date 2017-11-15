Mumbai: Man abuses cops for towing his two-wheeler, forcefully takes back vehicle

Since the incident in which a traffic constable was suspended for towing a car while a woman was breast-feeding her baby inside, the cops have become extremely careful in handling such matters. On Tuesday, when a 75-year-old man abused the police officers who towed his two-wheeler and forcefully took back the vehicle, they decided to maintain their cool. Instead of reacting at the spot, they quietly went to the Mulund police station and filed a complaint in the matter.



Sarpanch Singh broke the tow boom of the van and forcefully took back his vehicle. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

On Tuesday, when officers of the Mulund traffic division spotted Sarpanch Singh's bike parked in the no-parking zone of NS Road, they started towing it. On spotting them, Singh rushed to the spot and started arguing with the cops. The officers immediately showed him some of the pictures they had taken of his bike parked at the wrong spot.

However, Singh suddenly jumped onto the van and broke the tow boom to bring his two-wheeler down. The crowd that had gathered in the area recorded the entire incident. According to the cops, though Singh abused them, they did not react to it. Later, they went to the local police station and filed a complaint. Senior police inspector, Jayprakash Bhosale, of Mulund traffic division, confirmed the incident and said that the matter was being investigated by the Mulund police station. Speaking to mid-day, Shripad Kale, senior police inspector, said, "We have registered a case under sections 353 and 506 of IPC. We have not arrested Singh as he is a senior citizen, but a notice has been sent to him. The matter is being investigated further."

