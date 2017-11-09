Mumbai: Man hangs himself after setting his house on fire at Kalwa

A 21-year-old from Kalwa, who was suffering from some mental disorder, hanged himself to death after setting his house on fire last morning. On noticing smoke coming out from the window, the society secretary informed the chairman, who called the police. When cops entered the apartment, they found the youth hanging in the kitchen. The Kalwa police have registered an accidental death case.



According to the police, the deceased, Ajinkya Nikalje, was a resident of Moreshwar society near Kalwa police station. He was living with his parents and two sisters. Two years back, he had dropped out of college and had been home since. The police said that two days back, before going to his brother's place in Uran, his parents had filed a non-cognisable offence against him after he assaulted them.

Society chairman Pramod Ghatge, 49, the complainant, said he got a call from the secretary about the fire. A resident said, "Around 7.30 am, the secretary was about to leave for office when he noticed smoke coming out from a window. It's good that he saw it on time, or it would have turned into a major disaster."

The family members said Ajinkya had been suffering from some mental disorder, for which he was undergoing treatment.

An officer said, "Ajinkya was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the kitchen. We suspect that he first set the house on fire and then committed suicide. He had also scribbled something about his sisters on the kitchen wall."

"After conducting a post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family," D Swami, deputy commissioner of police, Thane city, told mid-day.

