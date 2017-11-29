Mumbai: Man uses 26/11 hoax to teach boss who fired him a lesson

He picked the day survivors lick their wounds and people mourn their departed loved ones - Nov 26, all because it suited him perfectly to teach his boss a lesson for firing him

The police have arrested Munim Shaikh, 35, from his Kalwa residence for allegedly calling the control room on Sunday and warning of 26/11-style attacks, starting from a marriage hall in Andheri East. Officers said Shaikh wanted to teach his employer, a caterer who had provided food for a wedding ceremony at the hall, a lesson for sacking him from the job.

After control room received the call on Sunday, the Andheri police as well as the Anti-Terrorism Squad and Mumbai Crime Branch reached the spot and thoroughly checked the vicinity using a dog squad. Officers monitored the situation until the function got over; on finding nothing suspicious, the call was termed as a hoax, sources said.

A case under sections 182 and 505 (1)(2) of the IPC was then registered with the Andheri police. The police tracked the public phone booth from where the call was made to Mahim and zeroed in on the suspect after recovering footage from a CCTV in the vicinity. They couldn’t catch him though, as his location kept changing all through the day. On November 27, they found out his address in Kalwa, Thane. DCP Navinchandra Reddy said, “He was arrested on Tuesday from Kalwa.”

As per his interrogation, Shaikh and his employer had an argument over washing of utensils, after which his employer had asked him to leave the job. He’d then decided to teach him a lesson, the police said.

Sources added that Shaikh knew his employer had a tie-up with the Andheri marriage hall. “On Sunday too, there was a wedding ceremony there; Shaikh thought cops landing up at the venue would create panic among the guests, who might flee midway, and his employer would face losses over leftover food,” said an officer.

