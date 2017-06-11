Mumbai Metro 7 bridge crashes in Jogeshwari because of heavy rain



The collapsed portion of the bridge on Saturday evening

A part of the of the Mumbai Metro 7 bridge came crashing down on Saturday in the Shankarwadi area of Jogeshwari.

“The pier reinforcement tilted because of the heavy rain and storm on Friday, as it was not supported for more than 10 metres,” said Dilip Kawathkar, Joint Project Director, MMRDA.

He reiterated that no injuries had been caused by the mishap. “Precautions are and will be taken during further work. The contractors have been instructed to investigate the matter,” he added.