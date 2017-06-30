Mumbai: Mumbai Metro grinds to a halt, irate commuters protest on social media

Representational Image

The morning rush hour at the Mumbai Metro station was worsened when commuters faced lengthy delays on Thursday morning. The snag was reported at 8:05am on Thursday morning and was said to be due to a technical snag in the overhead equipment. This led to a disruption in services between DN Nagar and Versova and delayed services between Andheru and Ghatkopar. Thankfully, the services were fully restored by 09:35am.

In a report by Mumbai Mirror, the Metro authorities said that they had informed their patrons of the disruption in services but a number of people took to social media to vent their frustration. Kunal Momaya, a regular traveler teweeted, "Mumbai Metro services disrupted, several stuck, Ghatkopar-Andheri choked completely. Commuters stranded". Another patron, Kaustubh Kulkarni tweeted saying, "During peak hours, technical failure in Metro. Trains packed. No room to stand, suffocating experience" (sic).

The delays led severe overcrowding on platforms, which was especially bad at Ghatkopar and Andheri. Two stations connected to the Central and Western Railway lines. Some alleged on social media that the Metro authorities refused to issue tokens in an attempt to decongest the platforms, leading to a 20 to 30 minute delay.

During the day, Metro services were functional from Ghatkopar to Andheri, but the service was fully restored, along the entire 11.4 km stretch, to Versova by 0935am. After this, trains were run back-to-back in order to clear the massive backlog and overcrowding.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, a spokesperson for Mumbai Metro One said, "We ran back-to-back trains between Ghatkopar and Andheri. To ensure commuter convenience, we pressed more trains into service and also extended peak hour train frequency to clear the rush of passengers,".

If thought that taking a local train might have been a better plan, think again. As per reports, the monsoons didn’t spare the Central Railways or Western Railways either. A signal failure near Kalwa, arounf 5:20am affected the plying of slow locals on CR’s main line for over an hour. The glitch was fixed by 06:08am. The snag resulted in 15 local services being cancelled and over 50 Central Railway services being delayed by 10-15mins. A senior public relations officer for the CR said, "It was a minor issue and was fixed as soon as possible."

For those travelling from Bhoisar, the services there were disrupted due to a long distance Valsad Passenger train getting stuck around 07:22 am, after the ground below the tracks gave way. The double-decker train tilted onto the platform. The passengers were asked to alight and a rake was used to move the train without damaging the train or the platform.

Dadar station was no different. A point of failure at the station held up rail traffic on both the up and down lines of the Western Railway at 3:10pm. The WR public relations officer claimed that the matter was resolved in a few minutes, but people had another opinion. As per Mumbai Mirror’s sources, about 50 locals were delayed by the 10-15 minute signal failure. They also alleged that the failure disrupted long distance trains, including the Valsad passenger and the Flying Rani Express.