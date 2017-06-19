Mumbai Metro III: Car depot at Aarey Milk Colony to be elevated over flood fears



Mumbai Metro 3 corridor construction. File pic

The 30-hectare land allocated for car depot of Mumbai Metro III corridor at Aarey Milk Colony needs to be elevated to prevent water logging during monsoon. The land allocated to the car depot is close to Mithi River, and therefore there is a chance of flooding in the area.



The land allocated for the construction of the car depot is uneven, and therefore contractors have to level up both the low line and higher areas, according to a report by Indian Express. Apart from elevating the land, MMRC will also construct drains to allow overflowing water to pass on to Mithi River.



The 30-hectare land also has a hillock and MMRC is unsure of its height until date. In reference to the height of the hillock, SK Gupta, Director (Projects), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said to the website, "We have to elevate the land anyway to take it above the flood level. So we may not have to work too hard on the hillock. Only a small portion of the top will have to be cut down."

"The car depot will have to be 1 metre above the highest flood level of the Mithi River. This is done in all railway projects as well to avoid flooding. For this, the land will be elevated to the required height and then it will be covered by ballast," Gupta was quoted saying to the website. As per tender inviting bids for the construction of the depot, MMRC has allocated Rs 54 crore for excavation and disposal, which is only 16 percent of the total cost of Rs 340 crore. The height of the land is quite high, and in this area metro will come out of an underground tunnel. So, a significant amount of cost will be incurred to level the land, Gupta told to the publication.

Earlier, activists have asked MMRC to consider an alternate land for the construction. Priya Mishra, a member of the Aarey Conservation Group (ACG) told the website, "They had rejected our suggestion claiming it was marshy land and it would be an expensive affair to make it fit for use. However, they are spending just as much to use the Aarey land. They can spend the same amount and make use of the Kanjurmarg land. It would save the city over 3,000 trees."