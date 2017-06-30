Mumbai Metro project puts JVPD flyover construction on hold



The BMC's ambitious plans of constructing the Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) flyover at the cost of Rs 100 crore is likely to be scrapped due to the Metro rail alignment (DN Nagar-Bandra-Navi Mumbai).

The move comes close on the heels of the civic body's plans of constructing five flyovers on the Bandra-Dahisar Link Road being scrapped to make way for the Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro line.

The JVPD flyover was initially planned by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority, and was later handed over to the BMC, during the tenure of the then additional municipal commissioner SVR Srinivas. However, construction of the new metro rail lines seems to have thrown the civic body's plan out of gear.

The JVPD flyover was aimed at clearing the oncoming traffic from Western Express Highway, headed towards the Andheri-Malad link road and interiors of Andheri West. The detailed project report on this flyover had proposed multiple exits, one going towards Versova Link road, the other towards Andheri Link road, and the last to Juhu, civic sources revealed.

A civic officer, who did not wish to be named, said, "We had initially planned to redesign our flyover, but there was no feedback from metro rail's end. Both our pillars would have overlapped had our construction started. As of now, we have put the JVPD flyover construction on hold."

SO Kori, chief engineer of bridges department, said, "We are waiting for the metro design to be finalised to take a call on the JVPD flyover."