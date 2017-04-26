Mumbai Metro workers defy orders, keep drilling till late night



Late night construction work on at Borivli. Over 1,500 people are working in two shifts on the Kandivli and Borivli patch, often without a break. Pics/Sameer Markande

There's a clear regulation that states work on the metro corridor can only be done between 8 am and 10 pm. But clearly ignoring that mandate, workers have been divided into two shifts as construction work continues all day. The constant noise and air pollution, however, has left locals in these areas in a foul mood, many of whom have been complaining that most of the drilling work is done past midnight.

According to locals around Shimpoli junction on Borivli-Kandivli link road, drilling continued till 2 am on Tuesday. A Shimpoli resident, who has approached the cops about the menace, said, "Heavy construction work past midnight is inexcusable. It causes a lot of inconvenience to residents nearby. How do we sleep?"

Over the din of ongoing production work, Satyam Mishra, who's overseeing construction near the Yogi Nagar junction in Borivli, said, "We don't, usually, take up tasks that create a lot of noise during nighttime. During the shift between 11 pm and 8 am, we try to finish the concretisation, which doesn't cause much noise." When mid-day asked him about the ruckus in the background as we spoke to him during daytime, Mishra said, "These sounds are nothing compared to the noise of drilling. But we only do drilling work in the morning."

A construction worker near the Eksar Road station area said nearly 500 workers are part of the night shift. "In this patch of road between Kandivali and Borivli, over 1,500 people are working every day. In order to meet the deadline, several people are made to work round the clock for a couple of days," said Kundan Kumar, adding that he has been working continuously for three days now. He only took a break on Tuesday morning to sleep for a few hours and resumed work in the evening.

When contacted, Pravin Darade, additional commissioner of the MMRDA, denied the noise pollution caused by construction work during nighttime. He said, "All noise-related tasks, such as drilling, are performed during daytime, between 6 am and 10 pm. At night, we only do the concretisation, pillar adjustments, etc. But every type of construction work involves some amount of sound. Residents along the construction areas are unaware of the permissible sound limits and complaining needlessly. There no way we can fetch pillars to the construction sites and fit them during daytime, in peak traffic hours. Pillar fitting can only be done during nighttime."