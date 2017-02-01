Mumbai miracle: Train runs over man at Vikhroli, he escapes unscathed

Vikhroli resident tries to kill himself by laying down on tracks, escapes unscathed as local passes right over him



Dinkar Sakpal

Unwell and depressed, this 65-year-old Vikhroli Parksite resident jumped on to the tracks at Vikhroli station last morning to get run over by the oncoming train.



Depressed after being detected with mouth cancer, Dinkar Sakpal jumped on to the tracks at Vikhroli station in front of an oncoming train, but failed in his bid

But luck was on the side of his family, instead of him, as the local train passed right over him as he lay on the tracks, without a single scratch anywhere on his body.

The incident happened around 11.30 am. Dinkar Sakpal was waiting for a train at Vikhroli station when a Thane slow approached platform 1. As it neared, he jumped on the track and lay down. But the train managed to pass right over him without him getting hurt.

Five coaches passed over him before the motorman stopped the train, which was going slow anyway. Soon after, the on-duty RPF personnel ran to the tracks and carefully got him out.

Sakpal, however, was agitated and jumped into a gutter. The personnel managed to get him out of there as well and keep him with them.

Ghatkopar RPF inspector Brijesh Kumar told mid-day, "Our personnel asked him why he did what he did. He then told them that he has been suffering from several illnesses, and hence, decided to kill himself. We then counselled him and asked him not to take such steps in the future."

"He didn't have any money on him; so I instructed my officer to drop him home," Kumar added.

Not too late

Sakpal told mid-day, "Six months ago, a cyst was detected in my stomach. I was operated on at JJ hospital and soon got better. But a few months later, the pain returned and, at the same time, I was also detected with mouth cancer, for which I have been undergoing treatment at Tata hospital. After doctors told me that I won't live for long, I had been very stressed."

"Tuesday morning I left home without telling anyone and came to the station. In a burst of madness, I decided to end my life. In hindsight, I realise that I didn't give any thought to my family members who love me. Now I have decided that whatever little time I have got, I will spend it all with them," he added.