Mumbai: MMRDA issues notice, orders contractors to conduct training for crane operators

Metro authority issues noticed and orders contractor to conduct training for crane operators to prevent future incidents

Days after a Metro worker died in a crane accident while working on the Dahisar-Andheri East corridor, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has swung into action by sending a notice to the contractor and ordering that all crane operators be given fresh safety training. In addition, the contractor will also have to pay the victim's family Rs 9 lakh in compensation. There are chances that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, MMRDA might also impose a fine on the contractor.



The Metro worker had gone close to the crane to check why it wasn’t working, but the machine jerked into action and hit him in the head. File pic for representation

Inquiry

The contactor now has a week to respond to the show cause notice. Meanwhile, training for crane operators has already begun. MMRDA has also directed monitoring agency General Consultants to conduct an independent inquiry and submit their findings by Wednesday.

This is the fourth death to be caused by Metro construction in the city, although it is the first such incident on this corridor. The mishap took place around 2 am on Saturday, when the victim, Hari Om Yadav, 21, received a fatal blow to the head from the rigger or hook on a crane. The victim was first taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre, and then moved to Siddharth Municipal General Hospital, Goregaon, where he was declared dead.

This is not the first accident on the Dahisar-Andheri Metro alignment. In October, the scaffolding of an under-construction pillar collapsed near Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon East, but fortunately no one was injured in the mishap. MMRDA had sent a notice to the contractor, J-Kumar, and asked them to pay a fine of R5 lakh.

Official speak

Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Pravin Darade said, "It was a really unfortunate incident. After the accident, we sent a notice to the contractor, Simplex Infrastructure. They will pay compensation of R9 lakh to the family of the deceased."

An official from MMRDA said the accident took place due to mechanical issues with the crane. "The crane operator and the deceased are relatives. The crane operator was trying to reposition the rigger but it was not working. The worker went near the rigger to check what was wrong, while the crane operator continued to push the button to get the machine to work. Suddenly, the crane jerked into motion, and the rigger hit the worker on his head, resulting in his death," said the official.

In order to prevent any further incidents, MMRDA will review safety norms followed at construction sites along the Metro corridor. The official added that all contractors doing the civil construction work on the Dahisar-Andheri East and Dahisar-DN Nagar corridor have been asked to take all safety precautions.

"From time to time, we do conduct safety inspections at the sites, and post this incident, we will conduct more inspections. Strict action will be taken if we find that safety measures are not being followed by contractors, endangering the life of workers and the public," said another MMRDA official.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Also view - BMC demolishes part of Anil Kapoor's office, here are other stars who've faced BMC's wrath



