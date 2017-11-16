Mumbai: MMRDA plans to develop an integrated transport hub at Wadala

The MMRDA, which had put the plan of constructing an inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) at the Wadala truck terminus on hold, has decided to develop an integrated transport hub comprising the ISBT, a bus depot and a Metro yard in the same area.



Dilip Kawathkar, MMRDA joint project director, said, "We have invited tenders for selecting a consultant for the concept design, techno-economic and financial feasibility study and process management for development of the hub. We also have plans of commercially developing Wadala and are expecting a positive response. Those interested will have to submit their bids by December 27."

According to sources, the plan of setting up an ISBT at Wadala has been in the pipeline for close to a decade now. In 2011, MMRDA had planned to set up the ISBT outside Mumbai, looking for plots in Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The main reason behind its decision to move the projects outside was the high price of plots in Wadala. As a lot of development was taking place in the area, the planning authority thought that it could generate a lot of revenue by selling the plots and use the money to fund other infrastructural projects.

Rs 350 cr

Earlier cost of the project

Dec 27

Last date for submitting bids

