Mumbai monorail fire: 2 coaches charred, services cancelled on the route

Two monorail train compartments caught fire at Mysore Colony station on the Wadala-Chembur monorail track early on Thursday morning. While no casualties were reported, monorail services were cancelled on the route.

According to officials, a fire broke out inside the coach of a monorail train on platform number 1 at Mysore Colony station, around 5.30 am. The train was on its way to Chembur from Wadala depot, to begin services. The fire brigade immediately rushed to the spot, and the fire was doused within 15 minutes. "At the time of the incident, services on the route hadn't begun yet, hence, there were no casualties," a fire brigade official said. Prima facie, the incident is said to have taken place due to a short circuit.

Charred remains of the Mumbai monorail train

Another official from the disaster control room of the BMC confirmed that two coaches of a monorail train were damaged in the fire. "Electric wiring, cab window, door, seats, flooring, tyres, electric light panels, platform railing have been destroyed inside the coach. The fire was immediately doused after disconnecting the electric supply of the monorail car and track," said an official from the Mumbai fire brigade.

When contacted UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, "There will be a neutral inquiry on the fire incident with help from experts. Once we determine such a person to conduct this inquiry, it will begin immediately." When asked when the services would resume, Madan said, "We cannot say anything right now as we are in the process of ensuring that all trains, coaches and tracks are safe."