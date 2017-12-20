Mumbai: Mother kills 11-year-old while trying to cure constipation

The Virar police have arrested the parents and maternal aunt of an 11-year-old girl for resorting to unusual remedies for her chronic constipation, which resulted in her death

The Virar police have arrested the parents and maternal aunt of an 11-year-old girl for resorting to unusual remedies for her chronic constipation, which resulted in her death. The girl had been suffering from constipation for two days. To relieve her from the pain, the trio sat on the girl’s stomach, chanting verses and also inserted their hands into her mouth and rectum.



Representational Pic

The girl used to live with her parents at Manwelpada, Virar East. She started suffering from constipation from December 15. The child’s mother claimed to be a messenger of God and told her husband that she could treat her child. She then called her sister home saying she would perform the remedies on the night of December 17.

At midnight on Sunday, the girl’s mother sat on her stomach chanting verses and mantras. After a while, the mother inserted her hand into the child’s rectum. When the child started crying in pain and tried to retaliate, her father and maternal aunt held her hands and legs. The mother then inserted her hand into the child’s mouth, claiming she would remove all the waste material from her stomach. But, the child suffocated and became unconscious.

The scared parents immediately took her to the nearby Sanjivani Hospital where she was declared dead. The Virar cops were informed of the death. An ADR was registered and her body sent to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem. "After the post-mortem, the family took the body away for the final rituals in Raigad.

Meanwhile, the JJ Hospital doctors said that the girl had died due to suffocation and there were injury marks on her private parts, an officer from Virar Police station said. “All three confessed to the crime," the officer said.

