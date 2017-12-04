Mumbai: Motorman averts mishap after spotting iron rods on tracks

Sources said around 7.30am, a CSMT bound train was on its way to the last station when the motorman saw the three iron rods on the tracks, which, if the train had hit, could have led to serious disruption of services

An alert motorman stopped a CSMT-bound local train in the nick of time when he spotted three iron rods lying on the tracks in front of his train near Masjid Bunder on Monday morning.

The iron rod on the tracks

Sources said around 7.30am, a CSMT bound train was on its way to the last station when the motorman saw the three iron rods on the tracks, which, if the train had hit, could have led to serious disruption of services.

Thankfully, the train was running at low speed and the motorman braking hard to stop the train, did not cause much harm. The motorman then removed the iron rods, and then moved ahead. A CR spokesperson said no train services were disrupted because of the incident.

