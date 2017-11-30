Mumbai: Mulund, Powai to get 24-hour water supply after BMC clears proposal

BMC clears proposal to provide 24-hour water supply to H West and T wards in city on pilot basis; critics question sustainability of plan given the summer water cuts civic body imposes

Starting June next year, residents of Bandra, Powai, Mulund and Bhandup will literally be swimming in water, night and day. In keeping with its promise to provide 24-hour water supply to all of Mumbai, the BMC has decided to launch the project in H West and T wards on a pilot basis.



Representational Pic

The BMC Standing Committee approved the proposal for the pilot project worth R14.5 crore, yesterday. Accordingly, residents of H-west ward, which includes areas of Bandra, Khar and Santacruz West, and T ward that covers Powai, Mulund and Bhandup West, will receive 24-hour water supply from June.

"We are taking this project one step at a time. Around 58 per cent of Mumbai’s population lives in housing societies, buildings and colonies, but 42 per cent still resides in unplanned infrastructure, making successful implementation of this project challenging," said a BMC official.

The plan, however, has met with stiff opposition from both citizens and experts, who feel that it could result in wastage of thousands of litres of water daily. Andheri-based resident Kunal Chahudhari said, "There are more negatives than positives to this. We all know how the BMC struggles with water supply before monsoon and how we have to deal with regular water cuts.

Personally, I think, the BMC should restrict 24/7 water supply to twice a week only." Aabid Surti, president of water-conservation NGO Drop Dead Foundation, said, "I think the idea of giving 24-hour water supply is absurd, idiotic and crazy. There are so many people in Mumbai, who still don’t receive water. Authorities should first focus on providing water to them, instead of implementing ridiculous ideas."

Providing 24-hour water supply to Mumbaikars has been one of the most important promises that the Shiv Sena made in its manifesto. The project has been in the pipeline for the last three years, and the project is expected to cost the BMC around R278 crore.