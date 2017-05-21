Photos: 17-year-old female leopard Radha dies at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Radha

Radha, a 17-year-old captive female leopard, died of old age at Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s (SGNP) rescue centre, on Saturday night at around 11.30 pm.

SGNP issued a statement expressing regret at the demise of the leopard.



Radha at the SGNP rescue centre

SGNP spokesperson said that the 17-year-old female leopard had been brought to them from Radhanagri in Kolhapur in 2004. She had been trapped as an adult leopard when she was around 3 to 4-years-old.



Radha at the SGNP rescue centre

The spokesperson said that Radha had been undergoing treatment for about 3 weeks after showing lack of coordination while walking due to old age.



Radha at the SGNP rescue centre

She had been unable to walk for the last 15 days due to complete hind limb paralysis.

The post-mortem will be conducted shortly and the details shared tomorrow.