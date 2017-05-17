Mumbai: Cops find two abandoned baby girls in 48 hours



The baby recovered from Chulna in Vasai. Pics/Hanif Patel

Within a span of 48 hours, the police recovered two abandoned baby girls, from two different locations in the city. While one of them has been admitted to a government hospital in Virar, the other has been shifted to a child rescue home, following treatment at the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital.

Found in a field

In the first case, a three-month-old baby girl was recovered from a field in Narangi fatak area of Virar on Tuesday morning. According to the police, 35-year-old Manju Gaud, who resides in a house just 30 metres away from the field, heard the baby’s cries while she was sleeping on the terrace with her family. "When she went to the field along with her husband and a couple of neighbours, they were shocked to find the newborn," said investigation officer and sub-inspector Rekha Patil from Virar police station.

Also read - Mumbai: Baby's father arrested for abandoning him, filing false complaint



The three-month-old baby recovered from a farm in Virar.

"She immediately picked up the child and took her home. She gave her milk, bathed her in warm water and made her wear clean clothes, before informing the Virar police station," she added. Speaking to mid-day, SDPO Bajbale Jayant said, "The girl has been admitted to a local government hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable. We have registered a case against an unknown person under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it) of IPC. We are on the lookout for the culprit."

Also read - Mumbai: New-born wasn't abducted, parents abandoned him

In front of a bungalow

Similarly, on Sunday morning, a four-day-old baby girl was found abandoned in front of a bungalow in Chulna area of Vasai (west). Daisy Dabre, who resides in Rojmari Chawl on Chulna Road, heard the baby’s cries and alerted her husband, who then informed the cops.

Checking hospitals, CCTV

When contacted, senior inspector of Manikpur police station Anil Patil said, "After being treated at the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, she was shifted to a child rescue home. A case has been registered against an unknown person under section 317 of IPC."

Also read - Mumbai: Two-week old baby dumped at Juhu beach

"We are checking all the maternity hospitals in the vicinity for recent deliveries. CCTV footages are also being checked in order to identify the culprit."

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr