Mumbai: Celebrity gynaecologist Dr Kiran Coelho's husband missing



Kiran Coelho

Celebrity gynaecologist Dr Kiran Coelho’s husband Lincoln P Coelho aged 72 has been missing since the morning of 9:50 am on May 21 (Sunday) 2017. He had left his home for St Theresa Church in Bandra and was last seen outside Bandra station at 12 pm. He has not returned to his residence at Cozydell Apts, St Andrews Road Bandra (W) since then. Lincoln Coelho is described as 6 ft tall, has a grey beard and wears spectacles.

His wife, Dr Kiran Coelho confirmed that they have been looking for him since Sunday. “I usually accompany him to the Church on Sundays. It is our routine. Yesterday though, I did not go to church, as I was working late on Saturday,” she stated. A police complaint has been filed at Bandra police station.

The 'Missing’ news on social media says that Dr Coelho was wearing a long-sleeved dark blue shirt, long black pants and walking shoes, when he left the house. The office at St Theresa’s Church said that it was aware of Lincoln Coelho’s disappearance. They said, "but we have no other news. We cannot confirm if he attended mass on Sunday and are also very worried about him."