Sunshine story: Community fridge in Oshiwara supplies food to the needy



Representational picture



Mumbai gets it second community fridge, as an Oshiwara resident sets up a refrigerator for underprivileged people, daily labourers including BMC workers, and auto rickshaw drivers of that area. Preeti Khurana, owner of an import business has taken the initiative to set up the community fridge. This is the city's second community fridge, with the first one being set up near Versova’s Vateshwar temple by the president of Versova Welfare Association (VWA) this year.



According to a report in Hindustan Times, the community fridge caters to around 300 underprivileged people and daily wage earners who work or pass by that area. The fridge is taken care by Oshiwara residents. They pay for the electricity, and meals that comprise of roti-sabzi, fresh fruits, and snacks like poha, vada pavs and burgers. Preeti Khurana was reported saying to the website, “A lot of the food stored here comes from local restaurants, which give us leftovers.”

“Keeping track of contributors is necessary. If someone falls ill after eating from this fridge, we need to know exactly who supplied what so such incidents can be prevented in future. We also maintain a record of who our regular contributors are, so we can call and request additional food if we’re running low”, Preeti Khurana also told the website.



Representational picture



The community fridge at Versova is stocked up with three times meal cooked by local caterers and a VWA member. Pinky Bhansali, a VWA member told to the website, "Residents throwing a party often send us their surplus food. Local restaurants also supply us with large quantities of dal and sambhar occasionally." The Versova community fridge feeds around 50 odd people on a regular basis. CCTV cameras are installed near the fridge to check that there is no wastage of food.



Dr Kshitij Mehta, general secretary of VWA was quoted saying to the website, "the association has also identified several spots in the city where more community fridges can be set up." The community fridge at Oshiwara has already brought smile on the face of needy. It is expected to meet more cravings of such underprivileged and daily labourers.