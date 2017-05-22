Mumbai: Dadar railway cops rescue minor girl from florist couple

The unknown couple took her to their village in Solapur, from where she was brought back to Mumbai and handed over to her mother



Dadar railway police rescued the girl from Solapur. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

After a two-week-long search, the Dadar railway police traced a four-year-old girl, who went missing on May 8, to Solapur, where she was staying with an unknown couple. However, the cops brought her back to Mumbai and handed her over to her mother.

Child goes missing

According to police, on May 8 the girl's mother, who works as a labourer in Borivali, took a train to Dadar. The incident took place at Dadar station, from where she was about to take a train to Kalyan, where she stays. While she was busy buying food for her children, she suddenly realised that her daughter was missing. She looked for her everywhere, but couldn't find her.

Speaking to mid-day, an officer said, "The woman filed a complaint with the Dadar railway police the following day. Thereafter, we checked the footages of all the CCTV cameras at Dadar station, but did not get any clue."

Information leads to florists

The cops then started focusing on the area outside the railway station, when they got information that a couple, who sells flowers at the nearest market was not there for the past couple of days.

Acting on the tip off, they traced them to a village in Solapur and found the girl with them. Police have arrested the man, identified as Laxman Kale (55), for further investigation in the matter.

During interrogation, Kale told cops that they had to go to his village for his wife's treatment, as she was not well.

He further mentioned that they found the girl at the flower market, after which he looked for her parents. But when he couldn't find them, they decided to take her along. However, police said that they would be investigating the matter further.