Dombivli 'raddiwala' ditches handcart and invents solar-powered autorickshaw

Dombivli scrap dealer gives city green boost with solar-powered autorickshaw that will cost only R1.25 lakh; he self-sponsored the innovation



Rajan Mukadam with his solar-powered autorickshaw

A Dombivali-based raddiwala has created a green vehicle to check pollution levels in the city. After years of drawing heavy handcarts, 50-year-old Rajan Mukadam decided to switch business and become a vehicle builder.

The autorickshaw, which can run on solar batteries for at least 50 km during one charge is intended to help steer towards a cleaner and greener Mumbai.

Speaking about the self-sponsored innovation, Muk­adam, who used to have his own raddi business said drawing handcarts had taken a toll on his health.

Mukadam, who always had a fascination for vehicles decided to shut the raddi business and began the Vidha Foundation around six mo­n­ths ago, along with two of his friends. One of the members of the foundation is a mechanical engineer, and helped Mukadam design the green vehicle. They worked on four designs, before finalising the fifth one.



Once the design was ready, Mukadam went to New Delhi and bought autorickshaw parts from a local manufacturer. He then set out to put together the vehicle.

After assembling the green vehicle, Mukadam also visited the Automobile Research Association of India (ARAI) in Pune. Experts at ARAI suggested two changes to the vehicle, after which it was finally ready to hit the road.

Mukadam is now carrying out trial runs of the auto on the streets of Dombivli. "The auto can carry around 300 kg, which is around four people," Mukadam said, adding, "The vehicle will benefit the city greatly."

According to Mukadam, while research and development for the vehicle cost him around Rs 15 lakh, he plans to sell the auto for around R1.25 lakh. He is currently waiting for the Regional Transport Office to grant him licence to use the vehicle. Once he gets the nod, he intends to gather funds to build more such vehicles.