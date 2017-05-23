Mumbai: Celeb gynaecologist Dr Kiran Coelho's missing husband returns home

Kiran Coelho's husband returns to his Bandra home after he got 'disoriented' and went missing for 24 hours. The 72-year-old has no memory of what happened



Lincoln Coelho

More than 24 hours after celebrity gynaecologist Dr Kiran Coelho's husband went missing, triggering a frantic search across the city, the family was relieved when he returned home on his own last evening. The family's worries are far from over, though, as the senior citizen has no memory of what happened.

Lincoln P Coelho (72) returned home at 6 pm on Monday evening, to learn that his disappearance for 32 hours had sent not only his family, but also the Bandra suburb into a tizzy. Dr Kiran Coelho confirmed in a message, "Lincoln is home safe, physically uninjured but with not much recollection of the past 24 hours, a sort of amnesia. We will do tests for diagnosis. Thank you so much for your prayers, help and support!"

Also read - Mumbai: Celebrity gynaecologist Dr Kiran Coelho's husband missing



Kiran Coelho

Where did he go?

The 72-year-old had gone missing around 9:50 am on Sunday, when he left for St Theresa Church in Bandra. He was last seen outside Bandra station at noon. He was not carrying his mobile phone and did not return to his home at Cozydell Apartments, at St Andrews Road.

News spread quickly on social media, and given that Dr Kiran has been a doctor to many celebrities, the film industry was busy on Twitter trying to help find Lincoln. The family filed a missing persons report at Bandra police station. Dr Kiran said, "I usually accompany him to church on Sundays. Yesterday though, I did not go with him, as I had been working late on Saturday," she stated.

At St Theresa's Church, as the police went through CCTV footage, Fr. Bernard R said that Lincoln was a parishioner of St Peter's Church. Fr. Fraser Mascarenhas of St Peter's Church confirmed that they, too, had put up a notice about Lincoln's disappearance.

Meanwhile, former police commissioner Julio Ribeiro was contacted by Lincoln's family friends on Monday morning. Ribeiro said, "I had a word with Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Region Cherring Dorje, who had already put his men on the job to search for Coelho. The police looked all over Mumbai for any unidentified victim brought to hospitals or to the police lock-ups. They even checked the mortuary. My vast policing experience told me that Lincoln Coelho would

return home himself, and I was correct."



Lincoln Coelho was last seen at Bandra station at noon on Sunday before he went missing

Amnesia?

"Lincoln Coelho returned home himself around 6 pm on Monday, and he doesn't remember anything about the last 24 hours. It seems to be a case of Transient Global Amnesia, or a state of acute confusion. We have advised Kiran and the family to get him examined by a top neurologist to rule out any underlying issues later," said a doctor who examined Lincoln upon his return.

Earlier in the day, his son Siddharth (31) had said, "He is physically and mentally agile. Never had dementia or anything like that. He is very independent, and goes out alone regularly, walks the dogs, things like that, he always kept himself busy."

Inspector (Crime) Sanjeev Bhole, who was assigned the task of tracing Lincoln, was relieved. "Coelho was in a disturbed state when he returned home. I will visit him later," he said.

Health report

Lincoln was formerly a corporate manager at Voltas, but is now retired. However, he maintained good health and had made it a point to walk daily.

A senior doctor close to the family said that just over a month ago, Lincoln had injured his head after he fell on the promenade at Carter Road. He had experienced a blackout and a Good Samaritan had taken him to Holy Family hospital. An extensive health check-up was done and all his parameters were found to be normal at the time. Over a decade ago, Lincoln had also undergone bypass surgery by noted cardiac surgeon Dr S Bhattacharya, after which he also underwent an angioplasty procedure.

30 No. of hours Lincoln Coelho was missing