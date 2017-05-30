Mumbai: Fairness creams are not playing a fair game, reveals FDA

Since 2015, the FDA has filed cases against 30 brands and wants the products to be brought under the ambit of prescription-only drugs



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

Following the mid-day report yesterday on the FDA's letter to the Central Drug Control Authority, along with the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) that such cosmetic products be brought under the ambit of prescription-only drugs, mid-day has learnt that since 2015, the FDA registered cases around 20-30 cosmetic products - including fairness creams.

Bane of false advertising

In its mission to curb the advertisements of products that promise miracles, the FDA revealed that it has registered cases around 20 to 30 allopathic cosmetic products that are in violation of rules under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Under the act, the FDA has found several issues with advertisements of famous products - from face wash to skin whitening and acne curing cosmetic products.

"We have been fighting for years to curb such advertisements and have reviewed several cosmetic products that advertise tall promises to con the customers. When a layman sees a fairness cream ad featuring a Bollywood actor, he/she doesn't understand it is wrong and false. So, we have filed cases against several such products," said Chandrashekhar Salunkhe, assistant commissioner, FDA.

The endorsement game

Additionally, a notice was also issued to actor Pulkrit Samrat in 2015 (a copy is with mid-day) for a product he endorses. The company had, however, secured an interim stay against the order. The next hearing in the case is on June 5.

On Monday, a statement from Samrat's team said: "He received the notice, and as a responsible actor, he immediately inquired about the issue with the concerned authority and also replied to the FDA."

FDA speaks

Dr Harshdeep Kamble, commissioner of the Maharashtra FDA said that the ingredients in such cosmetics may cause hypersensitivity, and indiscriminate use can lead to side effects such as thinning skin, development of pimples, rashes, dilated blood vessels, excessive hair growth, aging skin and other skin diseases.

"We have been fighting for the cause for two years. It is a health concern for people using the products by getting them over the counter. Advertising for such products needs to be stopped," said Dr Kamble.