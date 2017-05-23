Mumbaikar held in Pakistan could be SIMI man missing for last 12 years

The Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Mumbai police are sure that Sheikh Nabi is the same man who allegedly went to Pakistan for arms training and never returned



Jogeshwari resident Sheikh Nabi was arrested in Pakistan

The Jogeshwari resident held in Pakistan, Sheikh Nabi, is a terror suspect with affiliation to the banned Students Islamic Movement of India, sources in security establishments said. They said he had run away from the city in 2005 for training in Pakistan to carry out terror operations against India, before going into hiding. The Pakistan media had reported on Sunday about his arrest in Islamabad after he was found without the required travel documents.

Police sources said that towards the end of 2005 dozens of youths from Jogeshwari had gone missing. In the first half of 2006, the state Anti-Terrorism Squad had found out that those missing from Jogeshwari and other areas had allegedly been brainwashed by SIMI activists. Following this, dozens of youths were detained, questioned and let off after de-radicalisation.

During this exercise, officers said, it came to light that one group of people missing from Jogeshwari was planning some anti-national activities.

Sources said three youths from Jogeshwari — Bada Imran, Chhota Imran and Taj Nabi — had gone to Pakistan for terror training. They had allegedly attempted to return to India by crossing the border to execute their plan, but it had failed due to unknown reasons.

Sources added that Bada Imran tried to enter India through Jammu & Kashmir but was shot in the leg during an encounter with the police. He was later handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police's special task force. After this, there were no further updates on any of the three.

A senior police officer confirmed to mid-day that this Nabi, who has been caught in Pakistan, is the same Taj Nabi who had gone missing from Jogeshwari. However, there is no official communication on him yet.

His family was staying in Jogeshwari (East), but after Nabi went missing, leading to the police visiting his residence regularly, they shifted to a location on SV Road.

According to the Meghwadi police, a missing complaint was registered in his name four years ago, after which, despite searches, they had not managed to get any clues to his whereabouts.