Mumbai: 12-year-old boy falls from 10th floor of KEM Hospital, dies



Representational Image

A 12-year-old mentally challenged boy, who had accompanied his mother to see an ailing relative, allegedly fell off from the 10th floor of KEM Hospital in the early hours on Saturday. Later that evening, he succumbed to his injuries. The Bhoiwada police has registered an accidental death report and is probing the matter.

Sohail Shakil Siddiqui was a resident of Ambujwad in Malwani, Malad. On Friday night, as he and his mother reached the hospital to visit an ailing relative late in the night, they decided to spend the night there and slept in a verandah near the ward.

Internal injuries

Early on Saturday, security personnel Vinay Kokane spotted a body on a shed built on the second floor. He immediately alerted the authorities, who rushed Sohail to the emergency ward.

"Hospital employees inquired around to see if anyone was missing a child aged between 12-14 years and a woman said she had. When she was taken to the boy, she identified him," said an officer from the Bhoiwada police station.

Sohail had broken his legs and suffered internal injuries. By evening, his condition had deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries. "The mother doesn't suspect any foul play in it. However, we are probing the matter," said an officer.