Mumbai: Now, MTHL gets final environment clearance

MMRDA says tenders for construction to be invited soon to start the work



The coastal road’s first phase will start at Marine Lines and end at Bandra

After the coastal road, it's the turn of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), connecting Sewri with Nhava Sheva, to get the green nod. The state forest department has given the project the final environment clearance, and now, construction work can begin. Earlier this year, the Union environment ministry had given it stage one clearance.

Additional commissioner, MMRDA, Sanjay Khandare said, "We had earlier received the stage one clearance; on Monday, the state forest department gave us the final clearance to start the work."

The MTHL will have an impact on 47.4 hectares of forestland, including the portion of mangroves admeasuring 38.6 hectares near Navi Mumbai and Sewri. MMRDA has promised afforestation on 47.4 hectares as well as compensatory plantation of mangroves on another 222 hectares.

State mangrove cell officials confirmed that as directed the MMRDA had deposited R5 crore with the cell, besides the Rs 86 crore already given to it, and hence, the final clearance was given.

The MMRDA had invited tenders for request for qualification of the project. The same for the construction will be invited soon. On March 31 this year, the Japan International Cooperation Agency signed an agreement with the MMRDA to provide an Rs 8,600-crore loan for the project.