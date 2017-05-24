It's raining water for Mumbai University lake's animals

Aquatic life inside Mumbai university's artificial lake at Kalina campus can finally breathe now. After mid-day reported about the lake having dried to a level that one could cross it easily on foot, the varsity administration brought in water tankers to fill it and ensure that levels are maintained for the fish to survive.

mid-day on May 17 had reported how several fish, turtle and other marine habitat inside the lake was dying due to its receding water levels, courtesy the scorching season. Students had written to the administration to permit them to bring water tankers inside. While the varsity had said how there was no particular department to look after the lake, the engineering and administration department was instructed to take care of the situation.

Since the report, a water tanker has been coming in daily to fill up the lake.

Also read: Mumbai University's artificial lake dries up, turles and fish die



A duck drinks up at the artificial lake on the Kalina campus, for which water tankers have been coming in daily. Pics/Nimesh Dave

For the win

Postgraduation student Imran Kawser, who had complained to the varsity, told mid-day, "Water level has risen now. Though it is not completely filled, the way it would be during the monsoon, thankfully, there is enough water for the aquatic animals to survive."

"We are given to understand that considering the heat, it is not feasible for the varsity to fill the entire lake in one go and maintain it; it is doing what it can to ensure that the existing habitat lives. But we do feel that the administration should take corrective steps in this matter, so that water levels don't recede like this every summer, endangering the lives of fish and other creatures within," he added.

Officialspeak

University registrar Dr MA Khan said, "Whatever water level is essential for the livelihood to survive, we are maintaining that now."

When asked if there would be any work done so that the levels don't recede every summer, he added, "The area of the lake is covered under the proposed redevelopment plan for the campus. It will be taken care of then."