As rains approach Mumbai, Western and Eastern Express Highways still not monsoon-ready



Pre-monsoon road repair work hasn't begun on the Western and Eastern Express highways yet as rains are merely 10 days away. Representational picture

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has been unable to acquire contractors in order to conduct repairs on the damaged sections of the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway. The rains are scheduled to hit Mumbai in 10 days.

According to Hindustan Times, officials from the MMRDA are blaming the ban on quarries in Thane, which in turn is leading to contractors from refraining to come forward and offer their services. This they say has hampered pre-monsoon road repair work on both highways.

The 70-odd quarries located in Navi Mumbai are the biggest source of raw materials for road repair and other development works. Considering the current scenario, officials and contractors in civic body are sceptical on completing the road repair before monsoon.

Despite this setback, MMRDA officials are hoping to attract road contractors for the purpose of undertaking repairs by tweaking their bid. An official said that nullahs have been desilted and it only takes about six to seven days to finish repairs.