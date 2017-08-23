Mumbai news roundup: 5 top stories of the day



Cops scan 7 CCTV footages to trace missing Mumbai girl

Swati Kange, the 17-year-old college student who had gone missing from her Vile Parle home on August 16, was traced by the police on August 22. The Mumbai police tweeted a picture of an emotional family reunion on Tuesday. mid-day had reported how her frantic family was looking for her after the Science student failed to return home from her Andheri college on August 16. Her father Dayanand Kange had cited how the family was frantic with worry



Mumbai: Popular nightclub Hawaiian Shack in Bandra has shut down

If you've grown up in the city, there's a good chance you've been to the Hawaiian Shack. The Bandra hangout was known for its retro tunes and footloose vibe. This March, it'd got a facelift. So, it came as a shock to learn that it had downed its shutters a couple of nights ago. "Running the restaurant took up a lot of our time. So, after doing it for years, my mother [Sadhna] thought it was time to retire," says Sheen Romy, daughter of the late Romy Lalwani, who had launched the Shack in 2003



Ganpati pandal numbers in Mumbai on the decline this year. Here's why...

The BMC has received only 1,860 requests from Ganpati mandals to erect pandals this year compared to 2,538 last year. This drop could be attributed to a depressed real estate market and stringent procedures implemented by the BMC in the permission process



Navi Mumbai: Rail staff dump badly hurt man in train instead of providing medical aid

In a case of shocking apathy, CCTV cameras at Sanpada railway station captured a commuter getting seriously injured after falling off a train, only for a GRP constable and home guard to simply wait for another local and casually dump him inside. Both made no efforts to offer him first aid or get him to a hospital



Ajay Devgn on being called 'rebel': I know I am right, I care a damn

There is something about box-office clashes and Ajay Devgn. The actor's last film, Shivaay locked horns with Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Now, his upcoming film Baadshaho is pitted against Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Once he emerges from this clash, he will again have to battle it out with Aamir Khan as his Golmaal 4 releases alongside the latter's Secret Superstar