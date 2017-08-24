Mumbai news roundup: 5 top stories of the day

Chintan Upadhyay, who is lodged in Thane Central Jail, faces trial for the murder of his ex-wife Hema Upadhyay, her lawyer Harish Bhambhani, Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap found responsible for the Ghatkopar building collapse. Plus other top stories



Mumbai double murder accused Chintan Upadhyay paints his pain on canvas

Freedom may be out of reach for celebrated artist Chintan Upadhyay while he faces trial for the murder of his ex-wife Hema and her lawyer, but ironically, his painting on the theme of incarceration and freedom could soon escape the prison and make its way to the walls of the chief minister's office



It's official! Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap caused Ghatkopar building collapse

It's official, Shiv Sena leader Sunil Shitap caused the collapse of the Siddhi Sai building in Ghatkopar, killing 17 and injuring 25 residents. A 32-page prepared by a civic inquiry panel states that it is beyond any doubt that the unauthorised construction work carried out by Shitap at the ground floor was the trigger for the collapse, hence he is solely responsible for the loss of the life and property in the tragedy. The report has also highlighted negligence by the local ward engineers and health officer and recommended disciplinary action against them



Mumbai: Florist suffers fatal shock after using phone on charge

Here's another grim reminder about not using the mobile phone while it is being charged. Tappan Goswami, 28, a florist with a Bandra-based boutique, died on Tuesday evening when he got a shock after using his mobile phone while it was being charged



Mumbai Food: Enjoy authentic Manipuri cuisine at this pop-up in Chembur

This Sunday, 35-year-old Manipuri fashion designer based in Mumbai, who moonlights as a home chef will offer a taste of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare from the northeastern state, at the pop-up titled Manipuri Chakhum, presented by Authenticook



Tabu to play Sushma Swaraj in biopic on woman rescued from Pakistan?

Director Dhiraj Kumar is preparing to tell the story of Uzma Ahmed, an Indian national who was made to marry Pakistani national Tahir Ali at gunpoint in Pakistan. Kumar has approached senior actor Tabu to play the all-important role of Sushma Swaraj in the drama, while Parineeti Chopra is the frontrunner for the lead