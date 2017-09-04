Mumbai news roundup: 5 top stories of the day



Mumbai: Man thrashes lawyer friend for helping his wife

After witnessing the domestic violence in his friend's home for years, a Dahisar lawyer became the recipient of the same cruelty on Saturday night, when the friend brutally attacked him with a cane in his own office. The accused had suspected that the advocate was helping his wife to file a domestic violence complaint against him, said the police



Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Top 5 places to witness Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai

The entire city is flooded with bands, people dancing and carrying their Ganesha idols to sea, river or other water bodies for immersion - a truly wonderful sight to see. Here is a list of top 5 places where you can witness Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai



Mumbai crime: Watchman strangles 8-year-old, rapes her thinking she's dead

The Kharghar police have arrested Anwar Alam, 23, a watchman for raping an 8-year-old girl and attempting to kill her. The incident occurred on August 31, when he visited the minor's home while she was alone. Alam first attempted to rape her and when she resisted, he strangulated her till she was unconscious. Assuming she was dead, Alam then proceeded to rape her and later, left her house



Mumbai Food: Sample flavours from Indonesia at this Andheri pop-up

This weekend, if you drop in at Priyadarshini Gupta's Versova home, you'll find the crunchy potato slices accompanying two dishes - Soto Ayam and Gado Gado - that are part of The Indonesian Kitchen, a dinner pop-up presented by Commeat. While the home chef and former Masterchef India contestant has been hosting meals of regional cuisines like Bengali and Oriya for over a year, this will be her first international meal pop-up

Will Priyanka Chopra play Aamir Khan's wife in astronaut Rakesh Sharma biopic?

If industry gossip is to be believed, Priyanka Chopra will play Aamir Khan's wife in his next film, a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel in space in 1984