Mumbai: Hunting for a victim on tracks at Vile Parle, stationmaster becomes one too

Ashok Azad was the same officer who in 2015 had been surrounded and thrown on the tracks at Vile Parle by an angry crowd over a derailment



Ashok Azad in 2015 after he was admitted to the hospital

It was finally his career and duty as a stationmaster that led to his death. A little over a year-and-a-half after surviving being beaten up by rowdy crowds, Vile Parle station master, Ashok Azad lost his life on Thursday night after he stepped on the track to check for a trespasser who had fallen victim to a running train. Soon, he became one too.

How it happened

Azad was the stationmaster on duty when at around 8.20 pm, there was a complaint of a trespassing accident between Santacruz and Vile Parle station. "Azad went to check for this victim, who was apparently hit by a down through train, when he himself met with an accident," said a Western Railway official. Azad was reportedly walking on the fast track towards Churchgate when a train hit him. Sources in the station master association said he died on the spot.

Also read: To avoid commuter ire, stationmasters want to ditch uniforms

The 2015 mishap

This is not the first time Azad was in trouble as in September 2015, he was gheraoed and thrown on the tracks by an angry mob, upset over a derailment. At the time, several services had to be cancelled and led to a law and order situation.