Mumbai: Western and Eastern Express Highways might not be pothole-free before rains



Representational picture

It seems Mumbaikars have to put up with pothole-ridden roads on the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH) during the monsoon this year as well. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), who was given charge of conducting pre-monsoon repairs on both highways is using cold-mix technology, which raised the ire of citizens, because of its ineffectiveness, since potholes reappeared after the repairs.

According to Hindustan Times, both the WEH and EEH are 26.5-km and 23.5-km respectively. Dahisar toll naka and Bandra are connected by the Western Express Highway, while the Eastern Express Highway runs from Mulund toll naka to Sion. Lakhs of vehicles ply daily on these two arterial roads.

MMRDA officials are currently unable to explore other options due to lack of time. Potholes on the main carriageway and service roads will be filled but maintenance work on flyovers will be conducted by a different government body.

Senior officials are expcting the maintenance work to be finished within 15 days and say contracts for the same would be awarded soon.