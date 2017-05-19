Good news! No water cuts this summer as Mumbai lakes have enough water

The water supply for Mumbai is more than adequate this year. File Pic

Thank the rain god for your water supply, which will not suffer any cuts this summer, as the city's lakes still have plenty of water left over from the abundant rain last monsoon.

A senior civic official from the water department said, "The water in the lakes will last till August. So, we will not need to impose any water cut, as monsoon will begin in June. We have enough water to carry us through."

There would be absolutely no water cuts this summer as the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai are stocked with more than 4.2 lakh million litres of water.

Weather experts are also predicting good rainfall this time around as well.

Last year, the city had witnessed a severe water crisis, with 15% cuts across the city.