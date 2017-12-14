Mumbai: One dead as speeding auto crashes at Kurla

Driver manages to flee from the spot; cops file an FIR against him

Speeding kills is a message that is yet to sink into the minds of most autorickshaw drivers in the city, or so it seems, as a driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into another auto, before crashing into a shop at Subhash Nagar, New Mill Road in Kurla. While the passenger in the speeding auto succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, the accused managed to flee from the spot.

The autorickshaw that was crushed in the incident. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

According to police sources, the driver of the auto that the accused dashed into was also injured in the incident. Speaking to mid-day, the driver, Naeem Momin, 44, said, "I visited Mahim Dargah in the evening with my wife and two children and was in Kurla to pick up my aunt from Bhabha Hospital. She was visiting an ailing relative at the hospital. We were heading home at at Qureshi Nagar, Kurla West, when I saw this auto speeding towards us. I parked close to the pavement to allow it to pass, but, it seems the driver lost control of the vehicle because he dashed us at a great speed."

Following the crash, Naeem helped his family out of the vehicle and immediately alerted the cops. Cops rushed Naeem and the accused driver’s passenger to Sion hospital, where the latter was declared dead on arrival. "We are yet to determine the identity of the deceased. We have registered an FIR against the driver under under section 304 A of IPC for causing death by negligence," said a senior officer with the Kurla Police station.

