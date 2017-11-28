Mumbai: Out to throw garbage, 75-year-old lady slips on floor, falls to death

Cops file accidental death report after woman allegedly slipped and fell from the second floor of Zariwala Building in the Nal Bazar area

Rukhaiya Dola, 75, had just finished having dinner with her children and relatives when she stepped out into the building's corridor to dispose of the garbage. Much to the shock of her family, frantic screams from neighbours alerted them that Dola had fallen to her death from the second floor of Zariwala Building in the Nal Bazar area. Police sources confirmed that an accidental death report (ADR) has been filed in the case.

The spot where Rukhaiya Dola fell. Pics/Satej Shinde

Speaking to mid-day, Dola's nephew, Ali Azgar said, "We are a joint family. We had just finished having our dinner together, when my aunt stepped out into the corridor, around 9 pm. She told us she was going out to throw the garbage. But, moments later we heard screams as a commotion ensued on our building premises. We hurried downstairs to find my aunt lying motionless on a hand cart, which was parked outside the building. Along with some locals and our neighbour, we rushed her to the nearby JJ Hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Residents from the building alleged that the corridors, which had just been mopped, were slippery when Dola had stepped out.

"We did not see her fall, but it's likely that she slipped on the wet floor." Dola is survived by five daughters. Speaking to mid-day, a senior officer from the JJ Marg police station said, "We have registered an ADR in the case, but we are probing how Rukhaiya Dola fell from the second-floor corridor. There's a wall, about three-feet, in height barricading the corridors. We are investigating if any foul play was involved in the incident."